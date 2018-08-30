Local teams playing in Freedom Bowl, Trent Richardson Back In Bama

Clear
Local teams travel to Atlanta for Freedom Bowl, and Trent Richardson travels back to Bama for another stint in professional football.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 10:49 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Big weekend in Atlanta between Auburn taking on Washington and Tennesee Valley teams competing in Freedom Bowl. Bob Jones and Muscle Shoals will make the trip to the ATL this weekend to play the top teams in the country.

