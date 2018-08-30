Local teams playing in Freedom Bowl, Trent Richardson Back In Bama

Big weekend in Atlanta between Auburn taking on Washington and Tennesee Valley teams competing in Freedom Bowl. Bob Jones and Muscle Shoals will make the trip to the ATL this weekend to play the top teams in the country.
