Local students born after 2001 learn about 9/11

Students at the kindergarten through 8th grade school spent Tuesday morning doing activities related to 9/11.

Students wore red, white, and blue and gathered around the flag pole to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

One student we spoke with told us he knows 9/11 is a dark day in history even though he didn't live through it.

"Just a sad day for what happened back then in 2001. Just the terrible events," eighth grader Parker Pruitt said.

Students in the school's book club are also reading a book about 9/11 written from a fifth grade student's perspective.