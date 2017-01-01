Be ready for responsibility of Christmas pet adoption

Many people in the Tennessee Valley may*be thinking about bringing home a puppy or kitten as a christmas gift.

However, the Athens-Limestone County Animal Shelter tells WAAY 31 that shelters often see an increase in animal returns right after the holidays.

Sot-"It's definitely a full time job, you have to spend a lot of the time with them," said Lane Bates, who just adopted a puppy.

Bates knows all to well the commitment and time it takes to be dog owner, as she now has five dogs with her newly added pup.

"It's definitely a lot of work while they're puppies," Bates said.

While Bates is an avid animal lover -- she recognizes there are many decisions to make before before adopting.

In order to make sure it's a good fit for the animal and the new owner -- the Athens-Limestone County Animal Shelter has several programs that can help ease the transition, including a foster to adopt program. The foster to adopt0 program lasts about a week or two, though, if you want to head straight to adopting -- there is a week trial period *after* adoption to make sure the two of you are getting adjusted.

Sot-"We also have an application process, we want to make sure everyone is happy," said Priscilla Blenkinsopp, Director of the Athens-Limestone County Animal Shetler.

Blenkinsop said its important for new dog owners to give the dog time to adjust to their new environment.

"It's stressful here at the shelter, so when they go into the homes its another stressful situation -- even though it's better still they don't understand so we like for people to give them plenty of time, give them time to decompress," Blenkinsopp said.

But, if for whatever reason it doesn't workout, the shelter says they will refund your adoption fee.

"We will refund your money and give you an opportunity to pick a different animal,"Blenkinsopp said.

The shelter says introducing a dog into the family during the holidays can be stressful, so its important to do your research.

However, Bates says the pros always outweigh the cons.

"You get to watch them grow up and they're your companion and friend and you get to have them for as long as they grow up," Bates said.