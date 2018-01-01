Local organization celebrates women's history month

A group of local women in the Tennessee Valley gathered at a Huntsville church to celebrate women's

history month and honor women across the valley.

"I like to highlight women and this month is women's history month, so what better time to highlight women in our community," said Tiffany Draper, is founder of Tea with Tiffany.

Tea with TIffany is an organization that helps women empower one another through various meet-ups and activities.

"I feel like this is what god called me to do," Draper said.

Saturday -- the group celebrated women's history month with nearly 50 people.

They honored women throughout the tennessee valley.

Not only that, Tea with Tiffany is also celebrating one year of bringing together and inspiring women in the area.

"A lot of times as women we disconnect, and what tiffany is doing is bringing us back together," said event attendee Tonya Hammond.

Draper says she feels blessed to be bringing women together and help them day by day.

"I want to be the catalyst in helping every person reach their highest potential."