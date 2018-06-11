Clear
Local man with ties to Guatemala collecting donations for volcano victims

Luiz Juan tells WAAY 31 his family jumped into action as soon as they saw what was happening in their home country.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 5:04 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A Fort Payne man and his family are collecting donations for Guatemala volcano victims. 

As of right now at least 62 people are dead with dozens more missing. 

So far Juan's family has collected eight big boxes of donations. 

The family is asking anyone that would like to donate to send their items to 908 Gault Avenue North Fort Payne, Alabama. 

Juan tells us items such as non- perishables, socks, used or new clothes and water are a big help. 

Juan says, "Anything and everything is greatly appreciated." 

