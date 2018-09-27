Local man hopes to increase storm shelters in Madison

The City of Madison is looking to add community storm shelters, because as of right now, there are none.

Steve Perry, the emergency manager for the City of Madison, said he thinks preparation for severe weather is key.

"The more you can do in preparation, the better off you are if you would have a situation that would require a response, and the recovery phase after that," Perry said.

Perry is asking businesses, churches and suitable homes in the community to open their doors as storm shelters. As of now, there are five community storm shelters surrounding the City of Madison but none within the city limits.

"It's neighbor helping neighbor. It's communities helping communities," Perry said.

Madison Fire and Rescue is asking for you to contact them if you are willing to take people in during a severe weather emergency.

If you are interested in opening up your facility to the public as a severe weather shelter location, please contact Steve Perry at 256-774-4432.