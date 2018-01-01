Local hospital to get major facility upgrades

Over the next few years, Decatur Morgan Hospital will start to look very different.

Hospital leaders announced during their State of Healthcare address that $20 million will be poured into several facility upgrades.

The investment from the Huntsville Hospital Health System is part of an accelerated capital plan, which would have typically taken around five years to complete.

The money will go toward several projects, including building new private patient rooms,remodeling current patient rooms, adding beds to the emergency department and remodeling the hospital's main entrance.

"Anytime you are trying to grow a city, health care, education are two of the most important pieces, and with us developing our health system that will help with our strategic mission and vision for our city," said Nathaniel Richardson Jr, President of Decatur Morgan Hospital.

"We've spent millions of dollars on infrastructure, air conditions and heat and water lines, people haven't seen that, so there's been 25 plus million dollars spent on that now we're going to go after the areas where people can actually see whats going on," said David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System.

Hospital leaders were also given proclamations for the investment from the Senate, Morgan County Commission and the city of Decatur.

Some of the facility upgrades are already underway.