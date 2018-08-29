Local family raises awareness for ovarian cancer by establishing a non-profit

This year, more than 22,000 women will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer and around 14,000 women will die from the cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

One Fayetteville family is sharing their personal experience to raise awareness about the cancer.

Quatina Wolaver was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June of 2017. After several treatment options, she died 4 months later at just 50-years-old.

Symptoms of the cancer are often hard to detect and treatment options can be limited once diagnosed. Some of the symptoms of ovarian cancer include bloating, pelvic pain, trouble eating or feeling full quickly, according to the American Cancer Society.

Wolaver's family has now started a non-profit organization in her honor, a platform for raising awareness about ovarian cancer.

The family is also working on funding a scholarship at Riverside Christian Academy in Fayetteville, where Wolaver's teenage daughter is a student.

" It was really surprising and very scary for us. We don't want this story to be everybody elses story we want to change that and educate people on the symptoms and what they need to be aware of," said Summer Allmon, a family member and non-profit organizer.

The non-profit is hosting a golf scramble September 15th at Fox Run Golf Course in Meridianville.

Family members hope to raise at least $20,000 from the golf scramble to full fund the scholarship.

Members of the public are invited to participate. For more information on how to enter, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/330255984169151/ or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quatina-m-wolaver-scholarship-of-hope-golf-scramble-tickets-46067592409?aff=es2.