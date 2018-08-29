Clear

Local doctor appointed to rare disease advisory council

Doctor David Bick talks about serving on the Alabama Rare Disease Advisory Council.

Bick is one of 10 scientists, physicians, and advocates selected to be a part of the council.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 4:41 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

A local doctor was selected by Governor Kay Ivey to serve on the new Alabama Rare Disease Advisory Council. Doctor David Bick is currently a clinical geneticist and faculty investigator at HudsonAlpha.

WAAY 31 met with Bick today to learn more about the council and what it means to him and those suffering from rare diseases.

"We estimate that 400,000 individuals in alabama alone are suffering from rare disease or an undiagnosed disease," said Bick.

Bick is one of 10 scientists, physicians, and advocates selected to be a part of the council. Bick told WAAY 31 the advisory council was formed to help better understand the needs of people with rare diseases and how they can be helped. Bick said the council will collect data on rare diseases and help connect medical providers, patient advocacy groups, biotech companies and funding agencies to patients and families in Alabama with rare diseases.

"It's really very forward thinking of the legislature and the governor to say alright these individuals who, yes are individually rare, but as a group really represents an important health problem for folks in alabama," said Bick.

In 2017, legislature was passed by both houses to create the adivisory council to keep the governor and legislature up to date on research, diagnosis, and treatment of rare diseases in the state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events