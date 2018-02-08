Local daycare deep cleaning to fight off flu

WAAY 31 visited a daycare that has opted for a cleaning system that avoids more popular cleaning brands, and they told WAAY 31 it has been their secret to surviving such a scary flu season.

The daycare center, Kiddy Kollege, has not had a single child or staff member come down with the flu this season.

"What we do different here at Kiddy Kollege is we use a green cleaning line," daycare director Susie Lanier said.

She told WAAY 31 that the cleaning line kills 99.9 percent of germs like the other brands, but without the harmful chemicals.

"If by chance the children did get into them, there would be no deaths or terrible sicknesses," Lanier said.

Instead of the smell of harsh chemicals, Lanier told WAAY 31 she prefers what she calls a more effective, better smelling option.

"We diffuse eseential oils in here, in the entrance of the daycare, to just kill airborne bacteria and things that are coming into our center," Lanier said.

WAAY 31 spoke with one parent who said he notices the daycare's cleaning efforts.

"It's a very clean place, and I can't commend them enough on that," daycare parent Koreem Horton said.

Horton has a one year old and a seven year old, so he knows first hand how bad the flu has been this season.

He told WAAY 31 he's thankful for a place that puts his little one's health first.

"Seeing how this new flu is going around, it's really catching on big, it really has me at ease knowing that here I don't have to worry about that," Horton said.

Daycare employees told WAAY 31 they encourage their students to wash their hands as often as possible.