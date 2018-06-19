Local culinary arts student wins statewide skills competition

Brye Forbes is the first Wallace State Academy of Culinary Arts student to win an individual gold medal at the state SkillsUSA competition.

She is one of 31 Wallace State students who won gold medals at the statewide SkillsUSA competition in Birmingham.

At the competition, Forbes had to prepare a meal and take a written test.

For the cooking demonstration, she had 20 minutes to set up her station, 20 minutes to perform knife cuts, and 40 minutes to make her dishes using the ingredients she was provided.

She prepared a bacon liver pate stuffed airline chicken breast with Hasselback potatoes and green beans.

Now that she's won the state competition, Forbes is preparing for nationals.

She and the other first-place winners will compete in the 54th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Kentucky on June 25-29.

Forbes started at Wallace State last fall after spending several years working in restaurants in Athens and Decatur.

Currently, she is a chef at The RailYard and Whisk'D Cafe in Decatur.

Wallace State had 55 winners overall, and the college also won the Highest Participation and Highest Membership awards.