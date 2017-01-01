Local business owners notice steady holiday sales in 2017

Some local business owners told WAAY 31 their holiday sales weren't as high as they expected. However, according to date from Master Card Spending Pulse, retail sales jumped almost 5% compared to last year.

Scroll for more content...

The study showed retailers tried new strategies to engage holiday shoppers such as extenders their hours and having last minute sales.

Brandy Clay who manages U.G White in Huntsville said their store had a good holiday season.

She could not confirm how high the sales increased compared to last year, but said sales were steady.

The store received lots of foot traffic, mainly because of the Holiday items they told on sale.

"We had a couple promotions after thanksgiving. But word of mouth has brought people in because they've been excited about the store. That's been great for us," said Brandy Clay who manages U.G White.

However, Paul Miller who owns the art studio Glyphic Rite said he didn't saw a Holiday Sale spike. He believes many people didn't support the local businesses this year in to the past.

"Just from my own shopping experience, I saw fewer people out and about. I think people are kind of wises of to the notion that they don't have to break their backs to the chained stores when they can order everything online," said Paul Miller who manages Brandy Clay.

Many of the local retailers tell me they couldn't give me an actual percentage of sales they had this Holiday Season.