Local Huntsville restaurant broken into overnight

Huntsville Police say someone threw a rock, busting the front door to a local restaurant.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 8:10 AM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 2:26 PM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Huntsville Police are investigating a robbery at a local restaurant.

Police say sometime overnight Monday, burglars threw a rock busting out the front door to Pane E Vino Pizzeria. The owners of the restaurant discovered the damage when they showed up to work. Police say some items were stolen, but could not tell us what was taken.

Police are investigating.

