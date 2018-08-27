Huntsville Police are investigating a robbery at a local restaurant.
Police say sometime overnight Monday, burglars threw a rock busting out the front door to Pane E Vino Pizzeria. The owners of the restaurant discovered the damage when they showed up to work. Police say some items were stolen, but could not tell us what was taken.
Police are investigating.
Related Content
- Local Huntsville restaurant broken into overnight
- 3 new restaurants coming to downtown Huntsville
- First restaurant announced for downtown Huntsville development
- Huntsville restaurants stop handing out plastic straws
- Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire
- Exclusive: security video captures burglary at Huntsville restaurant
- Apartment complex hires Huntsville police after overnight shooting
- UPDATE: Huntsville police identify victim in overnight murder
- Huntsville Police investigating after overnight shooting victim turns up at Huntsville Hospital
- Overnight fire under investigation
Scroll for more content...