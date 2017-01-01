Local Huntsville Church turns their building into a warming center for homeless

Grateful Life Community Church in Huntsville is turning their building into a warming center for the homeless as the temperatures continue to drop.

The cots are laid out inside and hot meals are being served at this very moment. This is something the homeless people are thankful for.

Matthew Harris knows what's it like to not have much.

"It's either learn the streets smart as quick or it's going to eat you alive," said Matthew Harris.

During cold winters like this one, it's difficult finding a shelter for he, his wife and their dog.

"I'm not. I don't like animal cruelty. I don't like seeing dogs where it's cold out. If there's a place dogs should be then they should be there," said Matthew Harris.

Grateful Life Community Church isn't only taking in pets. But they're providing resources for the homeless such as food, medicine, haircuts and warm clothes.

"We do have a couple of hair stylist coming here to cut hair for folks because it's a small luxury we take for granted," said Ronald Rickard from Grateful Life Community Church.

The warming center has been going on for four years. Church members noticed homeless people dying outside in the freezing temperatures.

"It was members formally homeless themselves and members wanted to open it up for the congregation and their former buddies," said Lineise Arnold with The North Alabama Coalition For The Homeless.

Jeremy Casiano has only been homeless since November. Finding a shelter has been hard for him.

"When I heard out about this again, I said at least they have a heart to open a church for people for 7 days," said

Once the temperatures are above 40 degrees, The Grateful Life Community Church will close the warming center. But until then, it'll continue being a blessing for others.

"This church has got a heart of gold,"

Right now, around 30 cots are set up, but the church will take up 60 people if need be.