Local American Red Cross volunteers head to the East Coast

The two-person team of volunteers left Huntsville Friday morning.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 11:01 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

Two local American Red Cross volunteers are heading to the east coast to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. The category one hurricane made landfall over the Carolina Coast Friday morning. 

The volunteers loaded up a vehicle with water and snacks to distribute. Their first stop is in Macon,Georgia, where they will then be given their exact deployment location. A Red Cross spokeswoman says the local Huntsville chapter was contacted to send the volunteers. 

While on site, the volunteers could do a number of things, from feeding people to serving as case workers. One volunteer said he hopes to give people impacted by Florence a sense of comfort.

"In the limited number of disasters I've been associated with, mostly people want to talk. And to be able to listen to their story, to give them hope," said Herbert Cleveland Sr., a Red Cross volunteer heading to the East Coast. 

The deployment will last two weeks. Additional local volunteers could also be deployed depending on the need in the coming days.

If you are interested in learning more about volunteering with the Red Cross, the North Alabama chapter of the Red Cross is hosting "Learn and Serve" sessions. The informative sessions will be held at the Red Cross chapters in Lawrence County, Morgan County, Madison County, Jackson County and Etowah County.

The sessions are Monday, September 17th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. All Red Cross volunteers have to complete extensive training to serve on disaster response teams. 

