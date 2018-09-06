Clear
Local Alzheimer's Association hosting annual walk

The Walk to End Alzheimer's in Huntsville will be Saturday, September 29th.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 11:24 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

The North Alabama chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is getting ready to host one of their biggest events and they need your help.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is held yearly in more than 600 communities nationwide.

This year, the walk will be at the Huntsville Botanical Garden. 

The goal of the walk is to help raise money for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

"We have care givers and people with Alzheimer's there, and so we are celebrating their survival, their care givers and everything they do everyday," said Dianne Pierson, a local volunteer and walk chairwoman. 

There is still time to register and donate. 

You can register and donate online at http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2018/AL-Alabama?pg=entry&fr_id=11521. Last year, around 1,000 people participated in the walk and organizers are hoping to have even more people this year. 

The local Alzheimer's Association chapter is also moving to a new location after several years spent at an office near Governors Drive.

The new location is at the Tower, located at 7800 Madison Boulevard near the Zierdt Road intersection.

For more information on the resources avaiable through the Alzheimer's Association, visit https://www.alz.org/al

