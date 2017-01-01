Little Warmth Today

Even though we will be warmer today than what we saw on Christmas. We will still be below normal with highs in the 40s. Another cold shot of air comes in tongiht and that will drop temperatures back into the 20s.

We are tracking a system that could move across the Valley on Thursday but odds of it forming before it gets to us is slim at this point. Worse case is that we get some rain drops and snowflakes mixing together mainly south of the Tennessee River.

Another system looks to move in this weekend and that one would be plenty cold enough for some snow. But either way if neither system forms, it looks to be a sure bet that 2018 will start with bitter cold air. Temperatures for New Year's Day look to not climb out of the 20s for most of the Valley.