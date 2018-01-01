Listeria concerns prompt recall of dessert bars sold in many supermarkets

The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars because of a potential Listeria contamination.

Scroll for more content...

Fieldbrook Foods issued a voluntary recall of the bars that were produced in 2017 at a Dunkirk, New York plant.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young, elderly or frail individuals. There are no reports of any illnesses at this time.

The bars were sold in many supermarkets (brand name in parentheses) that are common in the Tennessee Valley, including ALDI (Sundae Shoppe), Dollar Tree (Party Treat), Kroger (Store Brand), Save-A-Lot (World's Fair), Star (Lucerne) and Winn Dixie (Store Brand).

If you purchased the product, you are urged to return it to the place of purchase.

The FDA is investigating the source of the problem.