List of road closures

Many road are closing due to flooding. People are asked to avoid the following areas.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2018 4:25 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2018 4:25 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Colbert County 

-East sixth St. and Sennel Rd. 

Lauderdale County 
-County Road 112 & 81

-County Road 379

-County Road 534

-County Road 157

-County Road 521

-County Road 458

-Turner Lindsey Road & County Road 96

-County Road 139

-County Road 298

-County Road 522 at slab

-County Road 153 at slab

-County Road 584 at slab

-County Road 130 at slab

-County Road 379 at slab

-County Road 485 at slab

