List of road closures

Many road are closing due to flooding. People are asked to avoid the following areas.
Colbert County
-East sixth St. and Sennel Rd.
Lauderdale County
-County Road 112 & 81
-County Road 379
-County Road 534
-County Road 157
-County Road 521
-County Road 458
-Turner Lindsey Road & County Road 96
-County Road 139
-County Road 298
-County Road 522 at slab
-County Road 153 at slab
-County Road 584 at slab
-County Road 130 at slab
-County Road 379 at slab
-County Road 485 at slab