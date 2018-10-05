WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Spencer had long history of negative conduct prior to release

Jimmy Spencer was let out of prison in January of 2018. The parole board said this was because of his positive conduct record and low to medium chance of re-offending, however just months after that Spencer was accused of murdering three people in Guntersville, including a child.

The list below shows the disciplinary reports that were filed against Spencer prior to his release.

---

January 4, 2018: Possession of contraband; confiscated one black cell phone charger from Spencer.

April 26, 2016: Destroying, stealing, disposing, altering, damaging, or selling another person's property; says Spencer took coffee from his cellmate while he was asleep. He admitted he took the coffee. 21-day loss of privileges.

January 25, 2016: Spencer plead guilty to intentionally creating a security, safety, or health hazard. Says he cut himself in order to be moved to D block cell 33 at St. Clair. 30-day loss of visiting privileges, phone, and canteen.

March 8, 2014: Unauthorized possession of a phone. Spencer admitted to having a cell phone. His cellmate was originally given the disciplinary action, but Spencer owned up to this charge.

June 18, 2014: Assault on another inmate. Spencer hit another inmate in the face during breakfast. Spencer said, "I'm guilty. I did hit that B**ch. He sold my phone." 45-day loss of privileges.

October 20, 2014: Intentionally creating a security, safety, and/or health hazard. Spencer had his tray door open, which is a violation of segregation rules. 30-day loss of privileges.

October 18, 2013: Intentionally creating a security, safety, and/or health hazard. Spencer said two inmates came to his cell and pulled a knife on him. Spencer wouldn't snitch on who threatened him, therefore he created a safety hazard. 21-day loss of privileges.

August 5, 2011: Possession of contraband. Officer said Spencer had 1 gallon of tomato puree under his cell bed. 30-day loss of privileges.

October 3, 2011: Possession of contraband. Officer found 2 gallons of inmate-made whiskey in Spencer's cell. He said, 'I'm guilty'.

January 4, 2010: Spencer plead guilty to intentionally creating a security, safety, and/or health hazard. An officer caught him using fire to light a cigarette in his cell. 15-day loss of privileges.

December 15, 2009: Spencer plead guilty to intentionally creating a security, safety, and/or health hazard. He admitted to taking 8 to 10 blood pressure pills, and he was transported to the hospital. Spencer said, "I admit that I took the pills. I had some family problems." 21-day loss of privileges.

January 23, 2009: Accidental inmate injury. A cellmate of Spencer's said he and another inmate hurt him by pushing him. Investigation was done. Spencer and other inmate were cleared when investigation proved the inmate had lied.

June 14, 2009: Intentionally creating a security, safety, and or health hazard. Spencer told guard he couldn't stay in population because another inmate was threatening him over a cell phone he borrowed, which ended up stolen. Spencer plead guilty. 30-day loss of privileges.

December 31, 2008: Assault on another inmate/unauthorized possession of weapon or device that could be used as weapon. Spencer was cut by another inmate and taken to hospital for superficial laceration to the left jaw bone area. Spencer said he and the other inmate got into an argument over cell cleaning duties. Spencer refused to give official statement or press formal charges. Spencer did not get a disciplinary for this.

November 26, 2008: Intentionally creating a security, safety, or health hazard. Spencer left tray door open. Spencer said, "I'm guilty. I did not trick the door. The door was open. I did un-trick the door when told to do so." Guilty plea.

November 27, 2008: Incident report. Intentionally creating a security, safety, or health hazard. Spencer named with other suspects who jammed cell tray doors, making them unable to secure. Guilty.

October 18, 2008: Unauthorized possession of a weapon or device that could be used as a weapon. Spencer found in possession of an inmate-made knife during a routine pat search. Spencer said, "I got into it with the dude. He drew a razor blade on me in the shower. I had the knife for him." Entered guilty plea. 45-day loss of privileges.

October 18, 2007: Violation of institutional rules and regulations. Spencer was found with tobacco products. Guilty. 45-day loss of privileges.

December 28, 2006: Violation of institutional rules and regulations. Spencer had tobacco, tobacco papers, and matches in his cell. Guilty. 30-day loss of privileges.

October 11, 2006: Violation of institutional rules and regulations. Spencer had tobacco products in his cell during routine shake down. Guilty. 30-day loss of privileges.

October 11, 2006: During same shake down, they found Possession of contraband. Officers found 1 gallon of Prison-made julep wrapped in a plastic container in Spencer's cell. Spencer said, "I'm guilty." 30-day loss of privileges.

January 3, 2006: Destruction of state property. Says Spencer did destroy state property by knocking the Plexiglas from your cell door causing the Plexiglas to fall onto the day room floor. Says Spencer broke observation window causing health hazard. He said he was guilty. 21-day loss of privileges.

January 18, 2005: Assault on another inmate. Says Spencer stabbed another inmate in the back with a box cutter because of an unpaid debt owed by other inmate. Spencer said he was guilty. 45-day loss of privileges.

July 16, 2005: Intentionally creating a security, safety, or health hazard. Spencer got upset because he did not receive a store draw. Officers told him he didn't get the store draw because he didn't turn in a store slip. Spencer then flooded his cell.

January 3, 2005: Intentionally creating a security, safety, or health hazard. Says Spencer threw feces and shaving powder onto the day room floor. Guilty. 21-day loss of privileges.

December 27, 2004: Intentionally creating a security, safety, or health hazard. Says Spencer was hiding in someone else's bed on the south unit. Officer asked Spencer why he was not in his assigned unit and he said, 'to keep from hurting someone, because

he owned several inmates on the other side of the block.' Guilty.

March 31, 2004: Insubordination. Spencer told an officer, 'I don't want to talk to your dumb a** either.' Spencer plead guilty. Says another officer told Spencer to go sit down. He and an officer got into a verbal spat, and disobeyed plus cussed officer by saying I don't want to talk to your dumb a** either." 15-day loss of privileges.

January 15, 2003: Intentionally creating a security, safety, or health hazard. Spencer told corrections officer, 'I need to go to the infirmary, because I have swallowed a razor blade,'. Guilty. 30-day loss of privileges.

January 22, 2003: Destruction of state property. Says Spencer knocked out his observation window in his cell. Says he kicked out the window. Says Spencer kicked out the window to use the metal piece to make knives. Guilty. 30-day loss of privileges.

January 6, 2003: Assault on another inmate. This report says Spencer was cut by another inmate for being a "rat/snitch". When correction officers saw Spencer, he was bleeding from his face and shouting, 'I'm going to kill that mother-f**ker when I catch him.' Other inmate charged with assault.

June 29, 2002: Assault on a Department of Corrections official. Says Spencer bit a corrections officer on the lower left forearm. Report says Spencer did assault officer when the inmate willfully attempted to or threatened to inflict injury upon an officer. According to corrections officer, Spencer said to him, 'I'm going to butcher your a**, wait right here.' Inmate tried to go to 2nd side and officer reached for his arm to restrain him. Inmate snatched back and swung on officer. "I tried to call code, inmate Spencer bit me in the arm." Guilty. 45-day loss of privileges.

June 7, 2002: Being in an unauthorized area. Spencer and a handful of other inmates were in an unauthorized area. Says they received a behavior citation.

April 29,2002: Violation of Institutional rules and regulations. Says Spencer was found with materials to make knife. He was found with two flat pieces of metal, six inches long, a wooden handle, and batteries.

June 20, 2002: Unauthorized possession of a weapon. Says Spencer had a metal strip and knife blade. Guilty. 10-day loss of privileges. Says Spencer tried to hide the knife in his craft box.

July 24, 2001: Fighting without a weapon. Says Spencer was observed by officers in mutual hand to hand combat with another inmate. Both inmates engaged in fighting. Guilty. 15-day loss of privileges.

March 20, 2000: Possession of contraband. Officers found a small amount of yeast in Spencer's cell.

April 26, 1999: Assault on a Department of Corrections officer. Says Spencer attempted to hit 2 officers with a broom. Says inmate Spencer was banging on the cube window with a broom handle. They told him to step out. He refused by saying "f*** you", he then drew the broom handle back and swung it at officers. Guilty. 45-day loss of privileges.

October 6, 1998: Fighting without a weapon. Says Spencer and another inmate got into a fist fight. Mutual combat. Guilty 21-day loss of privileges. Says Spencer prohibited from earning good time. Spencer said he was defending himself. In a letter talking about the fight Spencer said, "I don't have any problems with anyone, and I pray that I will continue to work my program. Ever since

I have been in the program, my focus has been hopeful. I will make parole this month on the 28th to be with my family and live a positive life."

April 22, 1998: Institutional shake down. Spencer and five other inmates' cells/persons were searched. Documents say, "The cells searched were inmates that appeared from a list supplied by Dr. Merle Friesen's office of multiple positives during random drug tests over the past 2 years. Pillows, blankets, cleaning supplies, and other items were confiscated. Officers also found 1 gallon of prison-made whiskey, but it didn't belong to Spencer. It's unclear if Spencer got in trouble for this incident.

September 26, 1996: Assault on another inmate. Says Spencer admitted to stabbing two other inmates in his cell. According to documents, Spencer's personal locker box had been broken into allegedly by these two other inmates. Spencer's accomplice Ford, called the two inmates over, Booker and Taylor. Ford confronted the two about stealing Spencer's stuff. Spencer and Ford then got their knives out. Spencer stabbed both Booker and Taylor. Spencer said he stabbed the two inmates to get them to turn their knives loose. Spencer guilty. 45 days of disciplinary segregation and 60-day loss of privileges.

May 21, 1996: Unauthorized possession of a weapon. Spencer told officers he feared for his life in block three, because he owed other inmates money. Officers found an inmate-made knife five inches long sharpened on Spencer. Spencer gave the officers the knife when commanded to do so. Guilty. 30-day disciplinary segregation and 30-day loss of privileges.

January 24, 1996: Disorderly conduct. Says Spencer forcibly removed four screws from the shower mirror and threw the mirror plate striking a window.

January 24, 1996: Failure to obey a direct order. Spencer and another inmate refused to go to their assigned cells as directed by an officer. Spencer and the other inmate told the officer they were not going to their cells, because they were occupied by gang members.

January 1, 1996: Destruction of state property. Says that Spencer got angry after he thought someone went through his locker box, and he took a coffee pot and threw it on the ground on purpose. During the disciplinary hearing, the officer said Spencer became hostile and disruptive and had to be taken back to his cell. Spencer guilty. 45-day disciplinary segregation.

December 12, 1995: Being in an unauthorized area. Says Spencer and 12 other inmates were in an unauthorized area. They were returned to their cells. Says each will receive a behavior report.

July 18, 1995: Consumption or under the influence of alcohol, narcotics, or intoxicants. Urinalysis testing showed that Spencer failed a drug test for pot. Documents say it was his first offense in failing a drug test. Warning letter issued.

August 23,1994: Possession of contraband. Documents say Spencer and another inmate got into a fight. An officer came over and asked the two why they were fighting and Spencer said it was because of tobacco he had in his cell. Spencer only found guilty

of having contraband. Other prisoner guilty of fighting without a weapon. 35-day loss of privileges.

August 29, 1994: Failure to obey Department of Corrections official. Documents say that Spencer refused to return to his assigned cell and was in an unauthorized area. When the officer told Spencer to return to his cell, he said he wasn't going to.

August 14, 1994: Refusing to live in population. Spencer was reprimanded for being in an unauthorized area. Spencer refused to go back to his assigned block. He said he was scared he would be attacked by gang members. Spencer also said he would not live in population. He was served with a detention notice.

March 22, 1994: Spencer and 21 other inmates were assembled for mandatory haircuts. Incident report says all inmates were not in compliance with institutional operating procedures.