Lisa Holman's family expresses 'deepest gratitude' to searchers

The family of Lisa Holman has issued a statement expressing their thanks to the searchers who found the missing woman early Sunday.

Here's the complete statement:

"In lieu of the many requests for public appearances and interviews, the family of Lisa Holman would like to issue the following statement to be shared with all interested media outlets: Needless to say, the last two days have been very emotional for our family; Lisa’s rescue Sunday morning was definitely an answered prayer. Amazingly, she has suffered only a few broken bones and other minor injuries as a result of the accident. Her ability to withstand these injuries, the weather conditions, and the length of time in the woods is a testament to her resiliency.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the coordinated effort provided by the Pelham Police Department, Pelham Fire Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. They led this rescue mission not only with determined tenacity, but also with true compassion. They kept the family comforted and well informed while organizing the rescue efforts. We would also like to thank the following agencies who assisted in the search: Shelby County EMA, Chelsea Fire Department, Childersburg Rescue Squad, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Regional Paramedic Service, SAR K9’s of Alabama, the American Red Cross, and Red Mountain Search Dog Association.

We would like to thank the literally hundreds of volunteers who offered their assistance throughout Saturday and Sunday. It was a team of these volunteers that finally reached Lisa on Sunday morning. Chelsea High School was instrumental in providing a staging area and bus transportation for the volunteers beginning at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning. In addition to those who were able to physically show up, there were literally thousands of others lifting the entire effort up through prayer. We are grateful to be part of a close-knit community that never hesitated when their assistance was needed."

Searchers found Holman alive near the spot where she crashed her car. They found the 45-year-old woman in the woods. And she was able to walk out on her own to medics who were waiting to treat her injuries.

Holman had been missing since wrecking her car south of Birmingham.

“We do want to let you know Ms. Holman was alert when we found her, and she was able to walk out of the woods to medical professionals standing by to treat her,” Pelham police chief Larry Palmer posted on his department’s facebook page about 11 o’clock Sunday morning.

Holman’s family alerted police when she failed to return home. Police say she crashed her car into a tree along Shelby County 36. They estimate the wreck happened about 9 o’clock Friday night.

Holman’s purse, shoes and phone were still inside the car.

“We are still working to piece together the events of the past few days,” Chief Palmer wrote in his post.”

Searchers actively looked for Lisa Holman Saturday after officers found the car. Police say Holman was on her way home.

Her teenage children realized she never made it. They called their Dad who contacted police.

Firefighters, police officers and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies looked with other searchers and K9s most of the day.

They suspended the search Saturday night and went back to work Sunday morning.

“We are so happy this situation had a good ending,” the chief wrote. “I want to personally thank everyone involved in the search for Lisa Holman. This was a true community effort from surrounding law enforcement agencies, to fire and rescue, to search teams, and volunteers.”