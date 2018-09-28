Clear
Clouds on the decrease through tomorrow

An overcast morning with patchy fog will gradually transition into a partly cloudy afternoon.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 7:33 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The rain has moved out as the clouds linger across the Valley.  Temperatures will be fairly seasonably with a high near 80 degrees. The weather for Friday Night Football looks nearly perfect with temperatures in the 70s at kickoff and a partly cloudy sky.

Tonight, lows dip into the upper 50s. While that's much cooler than what we're used to, it's actually right on average. Temperatures are climbing back above average for Saturday, though. Highs will be back in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Rain showers hold off until Sunday afternoon, then they linger into Monday as well.

