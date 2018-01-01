Lingering Flurries & Dangerous Wind Chills

Most of the snow has come to an end around the Tennessee Valley, but a few leftover snow showers are plaguing some locations. All in all, Wednesday's flurries will only amount to a dusting, which you can add on to the snow that fell Tuesday.

As expected, most of the snow fell in The Shoals, with the Underwood-Petersville area picking up 1.7" by Tuesday night. Madison and the Huntsville metro saw around a half an inch, which is the common amount reported throughout the rest of northern Alabama.

The main concern Wednesday will be the wind chill. It's been feeling like below zero this morning and the high will only climb to the mid 20s, leaving wind chills in the upper teens. Fortunately, a warm up is on the way.

Thursday brings sunshine and highs above freezing - in the upper 30s. By the weekend, all of the Valley will see temperatures at or above average.