Clear

Lincoln County inmate hospitalized after attempting escape

A Lincoln County inmate was unresponsive and rushed to a local hospital after he tried escaping from the jail.

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 8:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 15, 2018 8:42 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents are investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Lincoln County Jail that happened earlier today. According to TBI Officials the inmate, 50-year-old William B. Hawk, assaulted a corrections officer when attempting to escape. TBI tells us that as officers were trying to gain control of Hawk, he refused to comply and continued to struggle. They then say at some point during the confrontation, Hawk became unresponsive. 

WAAY 31 has learned from Lincoln County Officials that Hawk was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment. At this time, the investigation is active and ongoing and we are working to find out more information regarding the victim's current condition and the investigation. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events