Lincoln County inmate hospitalized after attempting escape

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents are investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Lincoln County Jail that happened earlier today. According to TBI Officials the inmate, 50-year-old William B. Hawk, assaulted a corrections officer when attempting to escape. TBI tells us that as officers were trying to gain control of Hawk, he refused to comply and continued to struggle. They then say at some point during the confrontation, Hawk became unresponsive.

WAAY 31 has learned from Lincoln County Officials that Hawk was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment. At this time, the investigation is active and ongoing and we are working to find out more information regarding the victim's current condition and the investigation.