Lincoln County inmate dead after being hospitalized

The Tennessee Bureau of investigations confirmed that the Lincoln County inmate, William Hawk died in the hospital. Hawk was accused of assaulting a corrections officer and trying to escape jail. While the officer was trying to control Hawk, he became unresponsive.
Hawk is the same guy who was wanted for attempted criminal homicide in July. He was found later that month.
WAAY 31 spoke with Hawk's family. Their attorney told them they can't talk to the media at this time.
