Limestone county residents pick up pieces after storm

People in Limestone County are just beginning the process of putting their homes back together after a tornado ripped through their community.

One woman WAAY 31 talked to said she knew she had to get out of her home before the storm hit.

"For some reason, I don't know why, I had a really bad feeling we needed to go," said Shelia Nave, whose home was partially damaged.

Nave and her family rushed to get out of their mobile home in Ardmore on Monday.

"When we looked back we could see an emerald green color and we knew that wasn't right,' Nave said.

Nave and her husband have lived in the area for the past 10 years and are used to severe weather, but this time, nave said, something was different...

She said the barn behind her home, where they would usually stay during a storm was completely destroyed.

"We would've been right where it picked up the barn and took off if we would've stayed," she explained.

Nave said they hoped in their car and drove away from the storm.

When she and her husband returned home, they found damage all around.

"We're thinking about building a storm shelter now, that's what we're seriously thinking about doing."

Nave said she still feels lucky her home wasn't completely destroyed

"It could've been alot worse, always listen to your gut instinct.."