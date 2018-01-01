Limestone Co. District Choice Program accepts new students

School District Choice for Limestone County Schools started just two years ago. The principal at Elkmont High School, Bill Tribble, says its not only a good way to give students options when it comes to learning but also helps prepare them for the workforce.

"We saw a need for students that were living outside our school zones, and interest, that they wanted to attend Limestone County Schools," said Tribble.

Students are allowed to enroll in classes withing the district, without actually living in the school zone.

Tribble says some students in the program come to his high school from Tennessee.

"Their parents may work in Huntsville, so its very convenient for them to drive through Elkmont, or Ardmore, or West Limestone," said Tribble.

Students in the program have courses in career tech programs and advanced placement classes to choose from.

This year, five students in Elkmont are in the program and one of those students is from Pulaski, Tennessee.

"They have tons of opportunities," said 8th grader Chesley Thomas.

Chesley says through district choice, she's allowed to take classes, like agriculture, that she woulldn't have been able to take this early in other schools.

"I wasn't allowed to have that until next year at my old school, more into high school but now cause Im in 8th grade we were allowed to have the opportunity to get hands on skills," said Chesley.

Principal Tribble says the program not only offers freedom in classes but also helps prepare students for a workforce that will be in high demand soon.

"We have an industrial park in Elkmont and we feel like we're going to see a lot of spillover from those manufacturers that are going to supply Toyota-Mazda parts. We're continuing to get our kids ready for the workforce and not only just ready, but certified so they come out of high school with a certification," added Tribble.

And this is just the beginning for Chesley. She plans to continue the program and graduate from Elkmont High School.

"It prepares you for stuff you dont even know you want to do, like if you took law enforcement or the drafting design, you could end up working for NASA," added Chesley.

Limestone County will start accepting applications for the program on March 1st.

For more information on the application process, requirements and tuition fees, visit http://www.lcsk12.org under the District News tab.