Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limestone County woman indicted for insurance fraud, arson

Athens woman, Laura Pylant, was indicted on charges of insurance fraud 1st degree and arson 2nd degree.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 10:05 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Laura Pylant was indicted by the Limestone County grand jury on charges of first degree insurance fraud and second degree arson. The indictment alleges that Pylant set fire to her Athens home back in April and then filed a fraudulent claim with Geico Insurance for more than $1,000.

She was indicted on Sept. 7 and arrested on Sept. 20. She was then released from the Limestone County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events