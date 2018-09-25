Limestone County woman indicted for insurance fraud, arson

Laura Pylant was indicted by the Limestone County grand jury on charges of first degree insurance fraud and second degree arson. The indictment alleges that Pylant set fire to her Athens home back in April and then filed a fraudulent claim with Geico Insurance for more than $1,000.

She was indicted on Sept. 7 and arrested on Sept. 20. She was then released from the Limestone County Jail on a $5,000 bond.