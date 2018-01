An Elkmont man was killed when his SUV ran off a Limestone County road Saturday night, Alabama State Troopers said.

David Ralph Tucker, 19, was driving on Holt Road when his SUV ran off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. The wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said Tucker was not wearing his seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.