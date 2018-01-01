Limestone County shooting victim dies; juvenile now charged with murder

A teenager who was charged with attempted murder for a Monday evening shooting is now facing a murder charge.

Scroll for more content...

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the victim in the Monday night shooting on Wellhouse Drive died Tuesday night. As a result, authorities said Kobe Keshon Peoples, 17, now faces a murder charge.

Peoples shot the 21-year-old victim after a fight at the home in the 16000 block of Wellhouse Road.

Peoples is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail without bond.