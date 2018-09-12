Limestone County schools on lockdown

UPDATE: The suspect has been caught on Harvest Road in Madison County.

A Limestone County Schools official told WAAY31 that four schools are currently on modified lockdown; East limestone High School, Johnson Elementary, Creekside Elementary, and Creekside Primary.

A spokesman for the Limestone County Sherriff's office said they were trying to pull a man over for passing counterfeit money. The incident occurred in Limestone County, and police chased the man into Madison County where he got out of the vehicle.

Officials are currently searching for the man using K-9's and a helicopter.