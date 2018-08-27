Limestone County couple arrested

A couple from Limestone County were arrested after receiving complaints of sexual misconduct involving a juvenile after the child talked about the sexual misconduct at the child advocacy center in Athens.

Bethany Siniard was charged with possession of child porn, facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, dissemination/display of child porn, production of pornography with minors, permitting a child to engage in pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Gregory Anderson was charged with possession of child porn, facilitating solicitation or unlawful sexual conduct with a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators said, the juvenile victim is a relative of Siniard.

Investigators found out that Siniard would provide the juvenile with alcohol and and asked the juvenile about sexual acts. Investigators also learned Siniard would photograph and video the intoxicated juvenile in different outfits and while nude. They said, she would later send the photographs to her boyfriend, Anderson.

Authorities said, Anderson would also give the juvenile alcohol when Siniard was not home and would attempt to solicit sexual favors from the victim.

Police found an assortment of sex toys and photographs of multiple children in Anderson's home. They also found Xanax in his home.