Limestone County man accused of defrauding federal government

Federal prosecutors say an Athens man set up a scheme to sell government surplus computers to line his own pockets instead of giving them to a school as intended.

Steven Mays was indicted Wednesday in federal court in Illinois on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and theft of government property.

Mays is accused of obtaining surplus government computers and computer equipment through the federal Computers for Learning program, which lets computers and equipment be transferred directly to schools and some educational nonprofits.

According to the federal indictment, Mays set up a Computers for Learning account for Dwight Baptist Academy in Dwight, Illinois. But instead of acquiring computers and equipment for the school, he mostly sold them at his store, Mays' Computer Company in Athens, the indictment states.

He also sold the computers on eBay, prosecutors said, and shipped some to recyclers for payment.

Prosecutors said Mays ran the fraudulent scheme from 2007 until 2017. Federal agents raided his business in Athens in October 2017.

He has a federal court appearance scheduled for July 12 in Peoria, Illinois.