Limestone County church opens up as warming shelter

Salem Springs Baptist Church in Limestone county church opening their arms to the community during the frigid weather and is offering their venue as a warming shelter.

Scroll for more content...

People can come now if they need and the pastor we talked to said they will be open as long its cold outside.

Church officials said they can fit about 200 people into their warming shelter and say that people can bring blankets and sleeping bags if their homes have been impacted by the cold weather.

"The ministry of the church is to reach out to those that have needs," said church member David Seibert. "We know of members that have financial difficulties, paying bills, getting gas, we try to help."



The church just asks that if you are interested in using the facility

ahead of time call them to ensure there's enough space. The number is 256. 497.7796.