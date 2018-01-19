wx_icon Huntsville 28°

wx_icon Florence 28°

wx_icon Fayetteville 27°

wx_icon Decatur 24°

wx_icon Scottsboro 28°

Clear
Coroner identifies teen killed in south Huntsville shooting Full Story

Limestone County authorities searching for suspect involved in multi-state pursuit

Photo: Limestone County Sheriff

Limestone County authorities are looking for a man who has led deputies on a multi-state pursuit.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 6:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 6:31 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

Limestone County authorities say the search continues for a man who has led law enforcement on a pursuit throughout Alabama and Tennessee.

The sheriff's office says Christopher James Shock, 30, led deputies on a pursuit which eventually entered Giles County, Tennessee on Interstate 65.

Authorities believe he threw a pistol from his white Ford Explorer during the pursuit. When deputies recovered the firearm, they found out it was reported stolen.

Deputies say Shock is facing felony drug charges.

If you have any information on Shock you are asked to call 256-232-0111.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events