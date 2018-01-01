Limestone County addresses investigation protocol for employees on paid leave

Three employees are now on paid administrative leave Tanner High School.



The most recent -- was home economics teacher Mae Edwards after she was arrested for being drunk at school.

The Limestone County Sheriff's office told WAAY 31 it was actually students who tipped off officials about their teacher's odd behavior now the district says they're taking several steps to investigate what happened.

On Tuesday -- Edwards was arrested and charged with public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquor

"Anytime we have an incident we investigation it individually," said Tommy Hunter, with Limestone County schools.

That makes Edwards the third employee to be put on administrative leave at Tanner High School, after the prinicpal and a school custodian were placed on leave due to what the district said was the culture and climate of the school.

So WAAY 31 wanted to know what the next steps were when investigating the alleged public intoxication, which typically begins with paid leave.

"We investigate the matter and then make appropriate personnel actions after that," said Hunter.

The district said the length of the investigation is a case by case basis -- and sometimes if the case is severe enough, it will go to the school board.

Amid all the negativity surrounding the school -- the district wants the community to know, the main focus is educating the children.

"We just want to encourage everyone that this will get better and it will pass," Hunter said.

The district also says there is no update on the the status of the principal and custodian being able to return to school.