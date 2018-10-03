Limestone Co. Sheriff under investigation for violating Alabama ethics law

The Alabama Ethics Commission met Wednesday in Montgomery to discuss a number of ethics violations. During the meeting, the commission went into executive session.

The commission reviewed a complaint regarding Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely during the executive session. In a public meeting following that session, the commission believed the evidence presented showed the sheriff violated an Alabama ethics law.

The commission voted to send the case for review to the Alabama Attorney General's Office so that it could take appropriate action. The vote was 4-0. One member of the commission recused them self from the vote.

No evidence was presented during the public meeting. It's unclear what Blakely is accused of doing that violated the law and if he was in Montgomery for the meeting.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more. We've reached to Blakely for a comment but have not gotten a response at this time. Check back here for more updates.