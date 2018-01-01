The Limestone County Chairman spoke about the county's success at Wednesday's State of County Address.

Scroll for more content...

Chairman Yarbrough said Limestone County gained 7,000 job in three years. They have also gained $2.175 billion of capital investments.

Yarbourgh mentioned he is excited about the Toyota-Mazda plant but it's time to figure out how to improve traffic about the new plant.

"We've got to take that bridge over 20 there. We've got alters and have to do a route through there. We're having to see how to tie in Bocar with Toyota. We've got highway 20, that's where all your truck drivers come in. We've got to turn an almost interstate road into a two lane road. We really need an overpass there," Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough said, the county hasn't had to raise any taxes or lay off any county employees in the past three years.