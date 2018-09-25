Clear
Limestone County Schools superintendent considering new job in TN

Limestone County Schools superintendent is up for a job as the Hawkins County Schools superintendent in Tennessee.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 3:44 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 4:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Limestone County Schools superintendent, Tom Sisk, is up for a job as the Hawkins County Schools superintendent in Tennessee.

"Serving as the superintendent of Limestone County Schools has been a humbling experience for nearly seven years," Sisk said.


Statement from Tom Sisk, superintendent of Limestone County Schools

Superintendent Tom Sisk

Sisk confirmed in a statement released on September 25, that if offered the position, he will accept. A meeting with the Hawkins County School District is scheduled for October, and he said that while he is being considered as one of two finalists, this does not confirm anything.

"I want to reassure the families of Limestone County that this news changes nothing. I will continue to work hard each day to move our school system forward," Sisk said. 

