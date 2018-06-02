Lightning strikes near vet in Arab, causes alarm to go off

A local vet is counting their blessings after lightning struck just feet away from their building.

The security alarm went off at Westside Veterinary Hospital in Arab Friday morning after lightning struck nearby. Luckily, no one was hurt.

WAAY 31 talked with one of the vets about the close call, and we learned how they prepare for severe weather.

“On my way in, it was getting really cloudy and dark," Rita Lowery said. "And then, I was just here working and looking out the window, and it just happened. No warning.”

Rita Lowery says she never expected to see lightning strike so close to her, but that’s what happened Friday morning right near the Westside Veterinary Hospital where Lowery works.

“Everybody just kind of jumped and got real nervous for a few minutes," Lowery said.

In fact, the strike hit so close to the animal hospital, that the building’s security alarm system went off.

“It was very loud. Very loud for a good fifteen minutes," Lowery said. "It was on for a long time. So the alarm was going off and people were calling and saying, ‘What's wrong? What’s wrong? What’s going on?’”

But Lowery says it could’ve been a lot worse.

She says the incident made her want to make sure they were prepared if a similar situation ever happened again.

“I said, ‘Do we have a generator in case the power goes out? Do we have all that stuff?’ and he was like, ‘Oh yes, especially now that we’ve got the new building and we’ve got it remodeled, we’ve got all the things in case the power goes out,’” Lowery said.

And not only do they have a generator, they have somewhere to go if the weather gets really bad.

“We actually have like a little safe house out there that we can go to if we need to," Lowery said.

And as for the animals they house:

“They’re pretty good where they’re at, as long as there’s no like tornados or anything, they’ll be fine.”

And if it storms, Lowery says they’re prepared to keep the animals safe and calm.

“We do have to give some dogs that have a little bit of storm fright some medications,” she said.