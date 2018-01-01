Nashville's LifeWay Tower implosion successful

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An official says the implosion of a 12-story building in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, went as planned.

The Tennessean reports that Steve Pettigrew, the man in charge of the implosion of the LifeWay Draper Tower on Saturday, says the demolition "went 100 percent perfect."



The tower, with its massive stone crosses, has existed in Nashville for more than a quarter of a century. It was located on the nearly 15-acre downtown campus of LifeWay, the publishing arm of the Southern Baptist Convention.

The building was destroyed to make way for the new Nashville Yards mixed-used project. The development is expected to include new retail, office, residential and entertainment uses and cost more than $1 billion.

In November, LifeWay's roughly 1,100 corporate employees moved to a smaller campus nearby.