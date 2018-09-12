Clear
LifeSouth celebrates longtime donor

Ernie Corcoran has made 600 platelet donations in his lifetime.

The Morgan Region LifeSouth team celebrated Decatur resident, Ernie Corcoran, on September 12, 2018 at the Decatur Donor Center where he has donated over 100 times. 

Corcoran has made 600 platelet donations in his lifetime. According to LifeSouth, he has spent over 1000 hours donating platelets as each donation takes 1.5 to 2 hours to complete.

Eric Francois of LifeSouth says that platelets are most commonly used to help cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. The platelets help form clots to prevent blood loss and can only be donated every two weeks.

