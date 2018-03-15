Life saving overdose medication now in more hands

Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies will now have narcan in their vehicles to save people who are overdosing on heroin and other opioids.

Rhonda Hutto lives in Lawrence County and has seen an increase in drug use.

"It's very troubling," said Hutto.

Paramedics in Lawrence County told WAAY 31 they've seen a big increase in overdoses.

5 years ago they saw roughly 3 overdoses a month.

On average they now see 3 overdoses a week.

The narcan kits Gregs Ambulance Service uses in Lawrence County get sprayed up the nose, but the ones the Lawrence County Sheriff Department will have will be injected into the leg.

"Bringing somebody from an unconscious state to hopefully bring them back to breathing on their own," said Paramdeic Kris Long.

Long said people who overdose don't have a lot of time to live.

"If they stop breathing, they have 8-10 minutes," said Long.

Sometimes they don't make that window.

"Our average response time is 9 minutes, but granted you have parts of the county that's going to take 20-25 minutes to get there," said Long.

That's where the narcan kits for sheriff deputies come into play.

Long told WAAY 31 sheriff deputies are typically the first on scene.

"If they're there they can already administer the medication and start the process of getting the narcotic out of their system," said Long.

The narcan for sheriff deputies is paid for through an Alabama Health Department Program.

"That sounds like its a win win for everybody," said Hutto.

WAAY 31 asked the Lawrence County Sheriff Office when deputies will be going through this training, but we didn't get a call back Wednesday.

Paramedics in Lawrence County told WAAY 31 three out of every ten overdoses currently end in death.