Less absences in Marshall County after students return from 'flu break'

After having four days off because of the flu, Marshall County students returned to class on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

Officials with Marshall County Schools say they’ve seen a huge improvement in attendance district-wide since students returned.

Last week, officials say they had over 600 students absent in the district; but on their first day back, only 268 Marshall County students were missing.

“We needed the break. And I don’t know any parent that was upset about it," said Michelle Rogers.

Rogers has a son who attends Douglas High School, and when he got the flu, she says she did all she could to keep it from spreading.

“It was a well-needed break. We needed it to get our energy back, to get our strength back, and to clean," said Principal of Douglas High School, Angie Stapler.

Stapler agrees the break was a good idea, and she says she’s already seeing positive effects from it.

“Today, our attendance was back to normal," Stapler said. "We were back to 28 or 30 students versus 78 to 80.”

And students' attendance was not the only thing impacted.

“Last week, at one point in our high school alone, there were 14 teachers absent," Stapler said.

But parents are hopeful that the four-day break gave students and teachers the time they needed to recover.

“Less absences, more teachers in the classroom, hopefully less kids at school sick," Rogers said.

But even with improved attendance, officials at Douglas High School tell WAAY 31, they will continue to fight the flu by cleaning the school every day.