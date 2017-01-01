Less Cold... But Still Cold

Temperatures at Huntsville International Airport dropping below freezing around 10 PM Saturday night, and we have not warmed back above freezing since then. This morning was the coldest. Temperatures chilled to single digits. Tomorrow will be the first time in five days temperatures go above freezing, but it will be brief and barely.

This evening, temperatures will drop steadily but through the 20s beneath increasing clouds. Wind chills are less of an issue. They will be within 5 degrees of the temperatures. We will briefly drop into the teens between midnight and 3 AM, but increasing clouds should help to bring temperatures back up into the lower 20s by 6-7 AM Wednesday. A warmer wind will push temperatures into the mid-30s tomorrow. Clouds will be around through midday before the sun returns in the afternoon.

After the brief warm back above freezing tomorrow, we will drop below freezing tomorrow night through Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will warm back into the upper 30s, then 40s are on the way for Sunday and Monday. Monday comes with rain as another cold front moves through, then colder air will return on Tuesday.