A Leighton woman is accused of writing dozens of forged checks in Lauderdale County.

Scroll for more content...

Kimberly King, 41, of Leighton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree theft and third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Florence police said King took checks from a home in Florence and wrote 33 forged checks in the Florence area. Police said she stole at least $2,925.