Leighton Native, Ozzie Newsome, to step down as Ravens GM

Leighton native and Colbery County Hall of Famer, Ozzie Newsome, will no long lead the Baltimore Ravens after the 2018 season. Newsome, has been the General Manager for the Ravens since 1996 when the team first arrived in Baltimore.

The former University of Alabama tight end and College Football Hall of Famer has been the architect for two Raven's Super Bowl Championships.

Newsome, 61, had an epic professional career as the first pick for the Cleveland Browns in 1978. He retired with the Browns after 13 seasons and had caught more passes than any tight end in NFL history.

Newsome then went on to became the NFL's first African-American General Manager.

Replacing Newsome in the GM role will be current assistant GM Eric DeCosta. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced Friday that Newsome signed a five-year extension in 2014 with the understanding he would relinquish the post at the end of his contract.

Bisciotta also adding Newsome will still be very involved with the Ravens and would become "the highest-paid scout in America" after Decosta takes over.





Newsome was a three-sport star at Colbert County High School and was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in 2014.