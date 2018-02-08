Lee's Langham commits to Florida over Bama, Auburn

Addition by subtraction, Dan Mullen and the Gators managed to steal one of the state's top prospects from Alabama and Auburn on National Signing Day, earning a commitment from Lee High School four-star defensive end Malik Langham.

"I just wanted to go somewhere where I could help and play right away," Langham said. "Florida gave me the opportunity so I'm going to try my best to make an impact."

The nation's No. 9 rated strong-side defensive end was a highly sought after recruit by new Florida head coach Dan Mullen who actually offered Malik a scholarship when he was the head coach at Mississippi State and carried that offer over to UF upon taking that job. Mullen also brought a large contingent of Florida coaches with him to Huntsville for an in home visit with Langham, a move the defensive end says made a big difference in his decision.

"Them coming with everybody," Langham said. "They made me seem like a big priority and they really wanted me.

"I just feel at home and at peace there. I've got to spend the next three to five years there, so I just felt like it was the best place for me."