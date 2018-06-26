Lee High school parent files lawsuit against district over inequality

Huntsville City Schools is facing another Title IX lawsuit. This time was filed by a Lee High School parent.

The parent claims the school district doesn't treat girls sports programs the same way it treats boys sports programs.

In the 21 page lawsuit, the parent claims the facilities for the boys and girls sports aren't equal and the boy's baseball field has new spectator seating and a nine-inning scoreboard that the girl's don't have.

"I think it's an open slap in the face to the girl's softball team. It shows obviously where the schools sending their resources and what matters more," said Angelica Condery a Lee High School parent.

Condery told me her daughter doesn't play sports, but she's happy to hear one parent is fighting the district to give females fair treatment.

Those aren't the only differences. The lawsuit claims boys are allowed to start practicing sports during the fourth block, but girls can't practice until after school.

The lawsuit also asks for equal funding, and for travel to be provided for girls sports like it is for boy's sports.

"One of the options I gave her was you need to play a sport this year. Now I'm kinda glad she didn't because now it probably makes her feel bad about and bad about who she is," Condery said.

This isn't the first time the school system has faced a Title IX lawsuit.

Back in 2016 Huntsville City Schools was sued by Huntsville High School parents whose daughter's played softball.

In 2017, they settled and agreed to upgrade the girls' facility by August of 2018 and provide equal funding for the program.

Condery told me she hopes parents keep fighting to have equal funding, practice times, travel and facilities.

"If they succeed here, I hope they continue to succeed with other girl's teams. It's wrong across the board. Because resources should be divided evenly," she said.

The school district hasn't formally responded to the latest lawsuit, and the district spokesperson told me they haven't received it yet.

We reached out to the parent who filed the lawsuit, and she declined to comment at this time.