The League of Women Voters declared September 25 to be National Voter Registration Day. Activities will be held throughout the month to encourage more people to register to vote, and organizations can participate by sponsoring events like a registration drive.
League officials urge Alabama voters to check their registration status at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/.
Related Content
- League of Women Voters declares National Voter Registration Day
- Voter registration deadlines are coming up
- Voter registration for August primaries ends Tuesday
- Judge says Texas isn't complying with voter registration law
- Democrat Doug Jones targets black voters
- State officials address voter identity hacking concerns
- Some voters confused at the polls
- Huntsville's municipal election receives low voter turnout
- Madison County voters canvass for Doug Jones day before big election
- Voters voice opinions after Judge Roy Moore speaks in Huntsville
Scroll for more content...