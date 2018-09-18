Clear
League of Women Voters declares National Voter Registration Day

The League of Women Voters has declared September 25 National Voter Registration Day.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 10:27 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The League of Women Voters declared September 25 to be National Voter Registration Day. Activities will be held throughout the month to encourage more people to register to vote, and organizations can participate by sponsoring events like a registration drive.

League officials urge Alabama voters to check their registration status at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/.

